Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Announces Earnings Results

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.16), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $149.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.80 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RGR traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.09. The stock had a trading volume of 157,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,004. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.62. The company has a market capitalization of $957.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.51. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $69.90.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

