Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.00

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.00 and traded as low as $20.52. Sturgis Bancorp shares last traded at $20.52, with a volume of 900 shares traded.

Sturgis Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $43.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.99.

Sturgis Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.96%. Sturgis Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.92%.

Sturgis Bancorp Company Profile

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company of Sturgis Bank & Trust Company, which engages in accepting deposits from the general public and making single family mortgage loans, as well as consumer and commercial loans. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial, Commercial Real Estate and Commercial Construction, Consumer, Residential and Residential Construction, and Home Equity.

