Stryker (NYSE:SYK) PT Raised to $345.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.75 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Stryker to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $300.86.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $284.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $282.43 and a 200-day moving average of $256.84. The company has a market capitalization of $108.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.73. Stryker has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $306.56.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total transaction of $84,309,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,942,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,924,530.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 315,420 shares of company stock worth $86,317,863 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,034,850,000 after buying an additional 422,828 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,659,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,791,909,000 after buying an additional 235,239 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Stryker by 1.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,129,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,091,832,000 after acquiring an additional 224,264 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Stryker by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,052,691 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,855,916,000 after acquiring an additional 246,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Stryker by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,461,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,751 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.