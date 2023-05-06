Strong Trading 7.6% Lower This Week (STRONG)

Strong (STRONG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 6th. One Strong token can currently be purchased for approximately $8.21 or 0.00028008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Strong has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. Strong has a market cap of $1.13 million and $29,314.88 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Strong Profile

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Strong Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

