Stratis Price Hits $0.53 on Top Exchanges (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One Stratis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001798 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a market capitalization of $79.08 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,999.06 or 0.06762983 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00058877 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00018846 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00037986 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00020044 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006300 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000615 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 148,804,443 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

