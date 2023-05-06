Stratis Price Hits $0.53 on Top Exchanges (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. Stratis has a market cap of $79.14 million and $3.63 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00001817 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 5.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,931.56 or 0.06598666 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00058056 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00037742 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00018691 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00019655 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00006189 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 148,818,393 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.