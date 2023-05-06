Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRIGet Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.10)-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.23). The company issued revenue guidance of $960-$990 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $957.49 million. Stoneridge also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.10-$0.10 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised Stoneridge from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Shares of SRI stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $16.34. 207,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,346. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.51 million, a PE ratio of -32.68 and a beta of 1.35. Stoneridge has a one year low of $15.62 and a one year high of $25.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.30.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRIGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Stoneridge will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Stoneridge by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Stoneridge by 940.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,376 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 11,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

