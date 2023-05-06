Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Stoneridge’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Stoneridge updated its FY23 guidance to ($0.10)-$0.10 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.10-$0.10 EPS.

Stoneridge Stock Performance

NYSE SRI traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.34. 207,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,346. Stoneridge has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stoneridge

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,929,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,066,000 after buying an additional 21,375 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,383,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,451,000 after purchasing an additional 12,038 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 559,119 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,402,000 after purchasing an additional 18,984 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 13.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 449,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,323,000 after purchasing an additional 54,975 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stoneridge Company Profile

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

