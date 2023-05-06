StockNews.com Upgrades Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $245.86.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 2.5 %

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $197.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a fifty-two week low of $188.51 and a fifty-two week high of $260.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 34.33%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total value of $814,465.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,065.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total value of $814,465.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,065.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.21, for a total value of $338,679.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,264 shares in the company, valued at $934,711.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,924 shares of company stock worth $1,522,231 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.