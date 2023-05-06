StockNews.com Upgrades Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Athersys in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a buy rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.

Athersys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of -0.71. Athersys has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $19.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Athersys ( NASDAQ:ATHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Athersys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Athersys by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 154,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 82,417 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Athersys by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,986,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,652,000 after purchasing an additional 910,501 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Athersys by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 30,249 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc is a biotechnology company, which focuses on the field of regenerative medicine. It engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance the quality of human life. The firm offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

