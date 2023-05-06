StockNews.com Lowers Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.00.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.7 %

AGIO stock opened at $25.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.96. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $34.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.51.

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by $2.26. The business had revenue of $4.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 1,627.82%. As a group, analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $572,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,696.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $572,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 117,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,696.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Schenkein sold 16,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $373,894.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,535.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,857,677 over the last 90 days. 4.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 11,726 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,010,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,420,000 after purchasing an additional 285,215 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 55,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,085,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,048,000 after purchasing an additional 17,224 shares during the period.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

