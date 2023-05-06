StockNews.com Downgrades BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) to Buy

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BWA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.64.

Shares of NYSE BWA traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,744,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,287. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.90 and its 200-day moving average is $44.36.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,889 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $350,443.43. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,701.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,889 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $350,443.43. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,701.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $465,419.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at $648,776.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,027,503 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,016,505,000 after acquiring an additional 570,039 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 4.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,148,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $318,668,000 after acquiring an additional 396,485 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,815,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $308,206,000 after acquiring an additional 50,791 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,023,878 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $282,712,000 after acquiring an additional 174,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,931,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $198,141,000 after acquiring an additional 54,766 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

