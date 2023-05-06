StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Price Performance

Shares of Oxbridge Re stock opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.34. Oxbridge Re has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $5.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxbridge Re

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Oxbridge Re worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty reinsurance in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded by Sanjay Madhu on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

