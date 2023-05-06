Stifel Nicolaus Trims Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Target Price to $236.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $240.00 to $236.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $228.21.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $230.31 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $253.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.78. The stock has a market cap of $70.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 249.4% in the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.