Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target to $73.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.50.

Incyte Stock Up 0.6 %

INCY stock opened at $66.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Incyte has a 1-year low of $65.07 and a 1-year high of $86.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.39. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Incyte

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.25 million. Incyte had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Incyte will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Incyte by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte during the first quarter valued at about $323,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Incyte by 4.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Incyte by 6.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Incyte by 7.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after buying an additional 43,168 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

