Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Stevanato Group Stock Performance

NYSE:STVN opened at €26.85 ($29.51) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.83. Stevanato Group has a fifty-two week low of €13.35 ($14.67) and a fifty-two week high of €29.23 ($32.12). The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €25.03 and a 200-day moving average price of €20.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported €0.19 ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of €0.16 ($0.18) by €0.03 ($0.03). The business had revenue of €292.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €271.89 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Stevanato Group will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Stevanato Group by 79.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the first quarter worth $44,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 109.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Stevanato Group by 166.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Stevanato Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. 10.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

