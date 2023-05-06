STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.96

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.96 and last traded at C$3.00, with a volume of 58930 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.00.

STEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cormark reduced their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. ATB Capital cut their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.73. The company has a market cap of C$224.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.39.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

