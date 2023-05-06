Stem (NYSE:STEM) PT Lowered to $8.00

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Stem from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Stem from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Stem from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Stem from $18.00 to $9.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Stem from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stem has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.23.

Stem Price Performance

STEM stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Stem has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $18.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.05.

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.34 million. Stem had a negative net margin of 37.59% and a negative return on equity of 25.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stem will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Stem announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 81.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stem news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 13,216 shares of Stem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $83,657.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,301.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Rahul Shukla sold 4,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $34,508.39. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,331.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 13,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $83,657.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,301.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,325 shares of company stock worth $332,383. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stem

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stem in the first quarter worth $67,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stem during the 1st quarter valued at about $955,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Stem by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 222,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Stem by 2,313.7% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 384,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 368,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new position in shares of Stem during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,792,000. 52.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stem

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Featured Stories

