Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 653,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,508 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $63,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STLD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after buying an additional 15,865 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 64,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of STLD stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,813,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.48. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.44 and a twelve month high of $136.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.15 and its 200 day moving average is $108.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.20. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.13.

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Featured Articles

