Status (SNT) Price Reaches $0.0267 on Major Exchanges

Status (SNT) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One Status token can currently be purchased for $0.0267 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market cap of $102.68 million and $1.19 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Status has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007113 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00026113 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00017911 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001027 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,554.54 or 0.99985492 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,851,428,484 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,851,428,483.785242 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02646047 USD and is down -0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $1,359,431.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

