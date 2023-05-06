State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,235,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 170,305 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.34% of State Street worth $95,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in State Street by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,997,806,000 after acquiring an additional 146,048 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in State Street by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,758,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,152,445,000 after buying an additional 1,365,681 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in State Street by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,161,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $322,831,000 after buying an additional 107,361 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of State Street by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,608,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $219,458,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,361,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $258,747,000 after acquiring an additional 67,370 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In other news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,029,912.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,915,200.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:STT opened at $68.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.56. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.32.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.12). State Street had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. State Street’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on STT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on State Street from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.21.

State Street Profile

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Stories

