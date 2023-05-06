Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.40-$3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.48 billion-$36.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.95 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $110.31.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.21. 7,806,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,249,351. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $122.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.66.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 398.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,871 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.