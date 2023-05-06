Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Stanley Black & Decker updated its FY23 guidance to $0.00-2.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to 0-$2.00 EPS.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

SWK opened at $85.47 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $70.24 and a 12-month high of $127.31. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.13%.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $221,269.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWK. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 93.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 130.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWK has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.33.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.