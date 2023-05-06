Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Standex International had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Standex International Trading Up 7.9 %

Shares of SXI stock opened at $129.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.14. Standex International has a twelve month low of $79.02 and a twelve month high of $130.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Standex International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Standex International

A number of research firms have recently commented on SXI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Standex International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

In other news, insider Paul C. Burns sold 4,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $507,042.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,685.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Standex International news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total transaction of $602,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,149.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul C. Burns sold 4,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $507,042.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,685.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SXI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Standex International in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Standex International by 565.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Standex International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Standex International by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Standex International by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

Further Reading

