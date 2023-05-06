SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.24

SRT Marine Systems plc (LON:SRT – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 43.24 ($0.54) and traded as low as GBX 43 ($0.54). SRT Marine Systems shares last traded at GBX 43.75 ($0.55), with a volume of 110,440 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 41.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 43.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £79.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 0.95.

SRT Marine Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies automatic identification system (AIS) based maritime domain awareness technologies, products, and systems. The company offers systems, such as DAS-Digital ATON, a system that enhance port and waterway traffic control and navigation safety; NAIS-National Vessel Tracking, a vessel identification and tracking system solution; MDM-Coastguard, a maritime domain surveillance system; VMS-Fisheries, a system for tracking, monitoring, and managing fishing vessels; and VTS-Ports and Waterways, a monitoring, managing, and control system for maritime infrastructure, ports, and waterways.

