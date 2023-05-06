Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.02–$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0. The company issued revenue guidance of $78.60 million-$78.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.90 million. Sprout Social also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.07-$0.08 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPT. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.36.

Sprout Social Stock Up 2.5 %

SPT opened at $39.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.29. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.07.

Insider Activity

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $69.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.83 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 35.74% and a negative net margin of 18.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $1,252,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,948,513.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $1,252,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,948,513.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $80,265.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,898,771.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,917 shares of company stock worth $6,340,610 over the last three months. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprout Social

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,270,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Sprout Social by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 592.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at $410,000. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

