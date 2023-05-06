Sprott Inc. (SII) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Sprott Stock Performance

Shares of Sprott stock opened at C$46.67 on Friday. Sprott has a one year low of C$41.60 and a one year high of C$59.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 51.29, a P/E/G ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.30, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$48.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$49.01.

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of C$42.07 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Sprott will post 2.1196172 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Sprott

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sprott from C$57.00 to C$53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

