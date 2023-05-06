Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.91

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.91 and last traded at $15.93, with a volume of 988144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

Spirit Airlines Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Spirit Airlines Dividend Announcement

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit Airlines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 329,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 23,786 shares during the period. CTC Capital Management LLC increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 266.6% during the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,034,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,386 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 430,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 239,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation services. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services.

