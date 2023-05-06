Spire (NYSE:SR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.20-4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.25. Spire also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.20-$4.30 EPS.

Spire Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SR traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.56. The company had a trading volume of 321,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,027. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.49. Spire has a 52-week low of $61.52 and a 52-week high of $78.86.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.98 million. Spire had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spire will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spire Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.41%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spire from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spire in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spire

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 118,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 70,596.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,264,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258,360 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the Gas Utility and Gas Marketing Business segments. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

Featured Articles

