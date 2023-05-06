Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Upgraded to Outperform by CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday.
Spin Master Stock Performance
SNMSF opened at $28.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.80 and a 200 day moving average of $26.39. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of $22.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.01.
Spin Master Cuts Dividend
About Spin Master
Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toy products. It operates through the following segments: Toys, Entertainment, Digital Games, and Corporate and Other. The Toy segment is involved in the creation, design, manufacturing, licensing, and marketing of consumer products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spin Master (SNMSF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.