Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Upgraded to Outperform by CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Spin Master Stock Performance

SNMSF opened at $28.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.80 and a 200 day moving average of $26.39. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of $22.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.01.

Spin Master Cuts Dividend

About Spin Master

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.0435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%.

(Get Rating)

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toy products. It operates through the following segments: Toys, Entertainment, Digital Games, and Corporate and Other. The Toy segment is involved in the creation, design, manufacturing, licensing, and marketing of consumer products.

