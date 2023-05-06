Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target Raised to C$50.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SNMSF. CIBC upgraded shares of Spin Master from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Spin Master Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SNMSF opened at $28.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.39. Spin Master has a 1 year low of $22.41 and a 1 year high of $39.01.

Spin Master Cuts Dividend

About Spin Master

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.0435 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th.

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toy products. It operates through the following segments: Toys, Entertainment, Digital Games, and Corporate and Other. The Toy segment is involved in the creation, design, manufacturing, licensing, and marketing of consumer products.

