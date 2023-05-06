Spectris (LON:SXS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,303.41

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,303.41 ($41.27) and traded as high as GBX 3,779 ($47.21). Spectris shares last traded at GBX 3,744 ($46.78), with a volume of 199,575 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SXS shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,470 ($43.35) to GBX 3,870 ($48.35) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,650 ($45.60) target price on shares of Spectris in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spectris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,668.33 ($45.83).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,626.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,306.43. The company has a market cap of £4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,526.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a GBX 51.30 ($0.64) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Spectris’s previous dividend of $24.10. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,075.47%.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

