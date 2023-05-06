SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 511,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,351,000 after acquiring an additional 36,750 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 276,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,231,000 after acquiring an additional 22,017 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 246,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,002,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 160,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $449.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $398.11 and a 52 week high of $499.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $453.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $456.77.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.