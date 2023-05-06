SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.34

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.34 and traded as low as $0.94. SPAR Group shares last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 11,323 shares trading hands.
SPAR Group Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 million, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.81.
SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. SPAR Group had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $64.64 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that SPAR Group, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of SPAR Group
About SPAR Group
SPAR Group, Inc operates as a global merchandising and brand marketing services company, which engages in providing a broad range of sales enhancing services to retailers across most classes of trade, and consumer goods manufacturers and distributors around the world. It operates through the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) geographical segments.
