SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.34

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.34 and traded as low as $0.94. SPAR Group shares last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 11,323 shares trading hands.

SPAR Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 million, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.81.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. SPAR Group had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $64.64 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that SPAR Group, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SPAR Group

About SPAR Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGRP. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPAR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in SPAR Group by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 142,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 29,793 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in SPAR Group by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

SPAR Group, Inc operates as a global merchandising and brand marketing services company, which engages in providing a broad range of sales enhancing services to retailers across most classes of trade, and consumer goods manufacturers and distributors around the world. It operates through the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) geographical segments.

