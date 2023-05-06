Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.57

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.57 and last traded at $4.58, with a volume of 4150586 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.94.
Southwestern Energy Stock Up 2.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwestern Energy
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 25,204 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 201.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 23,008 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 19,893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.
Southwestern Energy Company Profile
Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Southwestern Energy (SWN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.