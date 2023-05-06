Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.57

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.57 and last traded at $4.58, with a volume of 4150586 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.94.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 45.59% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 25,204 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 201.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 23,008 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 19,893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.