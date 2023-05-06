SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Position Lifted by Boston Partners

Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 317,905 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,317 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.42% of SouthState worth $24,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of SouthState by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SouthState by 51.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SouthState by 119.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of SouthState by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 6,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of SouthState in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Get SouthState alerts:

Insider Transactions at SouthState

In related news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 9,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.83, for a total transaction of $719,028.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 34,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,508.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SouthState news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 23,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $1,989,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,760 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 9,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.83, for a total transaction of $719,028.81. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 34,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,508.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,836 shares of company stock valued at $8,049,384 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Trading Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $65.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. SouthState Co. has a 1 year low of $59.51 and a 1 year high of $91.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.62 and a 200-day moving average of $78.42.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.05). SouthState had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $521.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

SouthState Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. SouthState’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SSB. UBS Group started coverage on shares of SouthState in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on SouthState from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com lowered SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of SouthState from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SouthState currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.17.

SouthState Company Profile

(Get Rating)

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.