South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) Given a C$2.01 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Fundamental Research set a C$2.01 target price on South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

South Star Battery Metals Trading Down 2.1 %

STS stock opened at C$0.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.52. South Star Battery Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$0.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of C$15.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.55.

Get South Star Battery Metals alerts:

South Star Battery Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It is developing the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as South Star Mining Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for South Star Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Star Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.