South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) Given a C$2.01 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Fundamental Research set a C$2.01 target price on South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
South Star Battery Metals Trading Down 2.1 %
STS stock opened at C$0.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.52. South Star Battery Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$0.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of C$15.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.55.
South Star Battery Metals Company Profile
See Also
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for South Star Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Star Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.