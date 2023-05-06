Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.78-$0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion. Sotera Health also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.78-0.86 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sotera Health from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $8.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.50.

NYSE:SHC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,805. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 2.08. Sotera Health has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Sotera Health ( NYSE:SHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Sotera Health had a negative net margin of 26.47% and a positive return on equity of 46.84%. The firm had revenue of $251.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.66 million. Analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the first quarter worth $139,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Sotera Health by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the first quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sotera Health by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

