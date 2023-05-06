SOMESING Market Capitalization Achieves $52.46 Million (SSX)

SOMESING (SSX) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. One SOMESING token can now be purchased for about $0.0189 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SOMESING has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. SOMESING has a total market capitalization of $52.46 million and approximately $607,940.64 worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SOMESING Profile

SOMESING’s launch date was November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,780,746,034 tokens. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.

SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

Buying and Selling SOMESING

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOMESING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

