Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $88.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.46 million. Solo Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Solo Brands updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Solo Brands Stock Performance
Shares of DTC stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.13. 372,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,377. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.69 million, a P/E ratio of -101.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Solo Brands has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $8.86.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director David Powers bought 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $100,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $100,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently issued reports on DTC. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Solo Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Solo Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Solo Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.80.
Solo Brands Company Profile
Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.
