Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $88.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.46 million. Solo Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Solo Brands updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of DTC stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.13. 372,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,377. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.69 million, a P/E ratio of -101.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Solo Brands has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $8.86.

In other news, Director David Powers bought 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $100,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $100,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Solo Brands by 9,253.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Solo Brands by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Solo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Solo Brands in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Solo Brands during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DTC. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Solo Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Solo Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Solo Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

