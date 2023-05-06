Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.30.
SLDP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Solid Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Solid Power from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.
Solid Power stock opened at $2.10 on Monday. Solid Power has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $9.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.24 million, a P/E ratio of -41.99 and a beta of 1.52.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Solid Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Solid Power during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Solid Power by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Solid Power during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Solid Power during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.97% of the company’s stock.
Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.
