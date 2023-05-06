SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Downgraded to Neutral at Wedbush

Wedbush lowered shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Wedbush currently has $5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $8.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.73.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.57. SoFi Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $8.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 1.65.

Insider Activity

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.71% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,350,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,038,049.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 50,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,350,539 shares in the company, valued at $30,038,049.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 81,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $523,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 161,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,158.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOFI. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

