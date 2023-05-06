Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 31,399 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 580,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,399 shares during the quarter. Hershey comprises about 1.0% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.28% of Hershey worth $135,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 54.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey Stock Performance

HSY stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $275.33. 727,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,636. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.76. The firm has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $201.42 and a 1-year high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rohit Grover sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total value of $766,701.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,765,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rohit Grover sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total transaction of $766,701.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,765,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total value of $26,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,913.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,265 shares of company stock worth $13,371,072 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

