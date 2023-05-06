Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Stock Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 645,450 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 87,609 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.09% of Bank of Montreal worth $58,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 6,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 3.7% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 0.4% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TI Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 2.1% during the third quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 6,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.70.

Bank of Montreal Trading Up 4.1 %

BMO stock traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.97. 904,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $81.57 and a one year high of $110.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.54.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 13.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 34.50%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

