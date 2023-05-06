Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $94.98 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 476,714 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 0.7% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $94,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $320,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,700 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $218,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,827 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,916,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,486,770,000 after acquiring an additional 912,518 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $246,579,000 after acquiring an additional 824,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 176.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 925,087 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $173,738,000 after acquiring an additional 590,013 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,495,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,771. The firm has a market cap of $122.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.67. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Barclays started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.85.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

