Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $47.99 Million Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 392,737 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,103 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.14% of Electronic Arts worth $47,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $109,653,000 after purchasing an additional 13,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 208.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $96,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,925.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $96,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,925.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $180,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,147.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,440 shares of company stock worth $1,914,466. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Electronic Arts Stock Up 1.1 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 29th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.57.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.42. 2,806,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,705. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.49. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.