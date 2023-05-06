Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,893 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.09% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $72,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 166,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,852,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $927.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $849.38.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $8.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $762.10. 637,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,409. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 4.29. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $837.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $791.38 and its 200-day moving average is $756.79.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 33.81%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $23.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 33.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total transaction of $10,552,255.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,504 shares in the company, valued at $160,419,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total value of $10,552,255.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,504 shares in the company, valued at $160,419,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total value of $150,371.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,057,759.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,295 shares of company stock worth $25,023,670. 8.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

