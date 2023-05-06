Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,308,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88,706 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $43,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 51,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 39,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 744.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,758,000 after acquiring an additional 179,875 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 65,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $27.71. The stock had a trading volume of 50,087,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,459,880. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.45 and a 200 day moving average of $33.09. The stock has a market cap of $220.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $38.60.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.