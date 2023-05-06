Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 75,643 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 119.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,643 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $46,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at $1,969,000. Markel Corp grew its position in S&P Global by 0.8% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in S&P Global by 1.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 115.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in S&P Global by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPGI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.50.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $6.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $354.19. The company had a trading volume of 929,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,542. The business’s 50-day moving average is $343.00 and its 200-day moving average is $345.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $114.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $395.80.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.35%.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,977,384.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,921.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,269 shares of company stock valued at $6,587,360 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

