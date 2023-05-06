Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 406,534 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 54,823 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for 0.9% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.16% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $117,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 254 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 7,222 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $399,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,645 shares in the company, valued at $21,005,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total value of $82,222.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,663,077.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $399,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,645 shares in the company, valued at $21,005,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,088 shares of company stock valued at $21,639,520. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $299.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.59.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $348.09. 1,119,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,131. The company has a market cap of $89.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $314.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $233.01 and a 12-month high of $354.46.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.